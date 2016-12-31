AIOU’s Int’l conference on social sciences

Staff Reporter

Two-day 2nd International conference on social sciences, concluded here Friday with a set of recommendations for social reformation of society through innovative and applied research.

According to a press release issued here said that the conference on the topic of ‘Research on Post-Modern Times’ held threadbare deliberation in its working sessions and underlined the need of strengthening the role of academia in solution of multiple socio-economic problems faced by the country, was organized by Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).