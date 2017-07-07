AIOU to upgrade 44 regional offices

A comprehensive plan is underway to further strengthen 44 regional offices of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in order to provide best possible educational services to its 1.3 million students across the country.

This was stated by the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui while addressing the concluding session of three-day workshop held here on Thursday that was attended by the regional directors, a press release said.

He said all available financial, technical and human- resources were being utilized for providing quality education at the door-step of the students.

It was part of series of professional development’s activities for capacity-building of the regional staff, enabling them to do their best for consolidating students’ support and complaint management system. The participants were given in-depth briefing about admission, examination and students’ support fund.–APP

