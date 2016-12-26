AIOU to hold conference on social sciences

Staff Reporter

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold second national conference on social sciences here on Wednesday.

It would be most significant gathering of social scientists, drawn from all over the country.

The two-day event will cover a wide range of interests in different disciplines of social sciences.

It would also serve as a platform for presenting new knowledge and insights, promoting innovation in the research-policy-action nexus, and nurturing new academic partnerships.

Highlighting the importance of the event, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui said researchers will get the opportunity to share their updated knowledge on the relevant subjects, in the background of prevailing social, economic and political problems.

The main purpose is enabling the academicians and researchers to play their role in addressing society related issues through their academic pursuits.