AIOU to provide free education

Staff Reporter

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will provide free education to prisoners, disabled of all categories and drop-out girl students, with additional support, that includes provision of text books and allied material.

These marginalized sections of the society will be eligible to take admission in any academic program, as already approved by the University’s Executive Council, this was announced by the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui while addressing a ceremony arranged here by Officers Welfare Association (OWA).