AIOU to promote technical education

Staff Reporter

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched nine courses of six-month duration to promote technical and vocational education in the country. The aspirating candidates have been advised to take admission in these courses by September 5.

The courses are of different nature relating to agriculture, poultry farming, art designing and selling of home-made products. The skilled based programs are aimed at developing trained manpower in the country.

After qualifying these courses, the students will be able to start their small-level of business to earn their livelihood, said Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui while presiding over a meeting that reviewed the newly initiated academic programs.

The short-courses of technical nature being offered are: Plant protection, oil seed crops production, farm machinery, dairy farming, poultry farming, ‘jadeed zirat’ improved methods of fruit production, Home and Farm operational management and farm income generating skills.

The curriculum about these courses was being updated to equip the students with latest techniques and methods particularly in the field of agriculture.

The Vice Chancellor has advised directors of the 44-regional offices to facilitate the students in the admission process. The last date for admissions in other academic programs from Matric to PhD level is Sept 5 (Autumn 2017 semester).