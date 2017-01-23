AIOU-OWA pledge to work together for improving quality of education

Administration and Officers Welfare Association (OWA) of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) have pledged to work together for improving quality of education and providing best possible facilities to its students. “We will together for the better of the University, said Mazhar Saeed President OWA while addressing their general body’s meeting, said a news release issued on Monday.

Lauding the academic initiatives and the steps taken by the welfare of the employees during the last two years, he said the credit goes to the incumbent Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui for his dynamic and pro-active leadership.

Saeed assured that the offices and employees would stand by the Vice Chancellor for the efforts to make the University a role-model in the educational sector.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Shahid Siddiqui said the process was already underway to review the existing service structure of the employees for their timely promotion to next grades.

Since he joined the University about two years back, the University’s Selection Board met for three times and repaid promotion were given to the deserving officers and the employees. —APP

Related