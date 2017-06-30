AIOU new admissions from August 1

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will start its new admissions (Autumn 2017) from August 1. According to Directorate of Admissions, a number of new programs of BS, M.Phil and Ph.D-level would be introduced from the new semester, a news release said on Thursday.

The University is also planning to launch some short-courses of professional nature, on the directives of the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui. Meanwhile, the University has completed the process of its admissions for the Semester Spring 2017 and placed particulars of students at its official website.

Data of incomplete admission forms have also been placed on the website that also contained nature of objections.

Most of the enrolled students have been mailed relevant books and other allied material.

Rest of them have been advised to wait till mid of July, 2017, hopefully they will receive the books, otherwise they may contact Admission Directorate after July 15,by sending email atadms@aiou.edu.pk.

According to the Directorate, tutors were being appointed by concerned regional offices and students will receive tutors’ information before start of study period.—APP

Related