AIOU new academic session from 1st of August

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will start its new academic session (admissions-Autumn 2017) from 1st of August. The admission will be open from Matric to PhD level, said a news release on Monday. According to Directorate of Admissions, a number of new programs of BS, M.Phil and Ph.D-level would be introduced from the new semester as well. Besides this, short-courses of professional nature will also be launched as per the new initiatives recently taken by the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui.—APP

