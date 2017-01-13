AIOU launches documentary on Ahmad Faraz on his birthday

Staff Reporter

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Thursday launched a documentary on the life and literary work of legendary poet Ahmad Faraz, on the occasion of his birthday.

The 20-minutes documentary highlighted various aspects of Faraz’s vibrant personality and his poetic contribution in projecting human values and the cause of depressed section of the society.

The launching ceremony was attended by literary figures and lovers of the revolutionary poet of the modern time.

Those who spoke on the occasion and paid rich tributes to the poet includeded Prof. Fateh Muhammad, Iftikhar Arif, prominent anchorperson Hamid Mir, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz, Sadi Faraz and Major (Retd) Amir besides Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui The vice chancellor said the University fulfilled its responsibility of preparing a befitting documentary on the life and work of the great poet and it was according to a commitment he had made on his death anniversary last year.

The documentary was jointly produced in highly professional way by the University Department of Urdu and Institute of Educational Technology.

The documentary titled ‘Faraz-i-Ead Saz’ also contained his television’s interviews through which he elaborated his dreams and imagination for a better society that he portrayed through ‘Ghazals and poetic verses. It also comprised of comments on his poetic life by his brother Masood Kasur, his son Shibili Faraz, Fateha Muhammad Malik and Kiswar Naheed.

The speakers congratulated Dr. Shahid Sididqui and his team for producing most inspiring documentary on Faraz. The AIOU took credit of doing direly needed task. The University, they added has made itself prominent in the last two years by arranging variety of social and literary activities.