AIOU launches ‘Associate Degree in Education’ for in-service teachers

Staff Reporter

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched ‘Associate Degree in Education’ for in-service teachers and for fresh students as well, in accordance with new road-map given by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Those having five-year teaching experience with intermediate (2nd division), plus PTC education are entitled to take admission in autumn, 2017 semester. The last date for the admission is September 5.

The University has also launched revised academic programs of MEd and BEd teachers’ training. These are compatible with the ongoing teaching programs in other Universities of the country.

After introduction of HEC’s reforms in teaching program, the AIOU has now launched BEd (two and half year-duration) and BEd (four year) in secondary and science education, for the candidates having 14 years of education.