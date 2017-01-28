AIOU-IBCC-EB reach consensus on reforming examination system

Islamabad

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) and Education Boards (EB) had reached on consensus for reforming the existing examination system in order to achieve the target of quality education, enabling the young generation to deliver the best in their practical life.

The representatives of three major institutions recommended that the assessment system in the exams should be reflective of the creative abilities of the students, said a news release on Friday. The recommendations were presented at the concluding session of the three-day national conference held here on Improving SSC and HSSC examination system.

The concluding session was addressed among others by the Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Secretary IBCC Muhammad Ramzan Achakzai, Chairman Board of Intermediate Hyderabad Dr. Muhammad Meman and Vice Chancellor AIOU Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui.

The conference was inaugurated by President Mamnoon Hussain on Tuesday last. Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada thanked the AIOU for its support for arranging the conference in a befitting manner. He hoped that such event will be an annual feature. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui assured that the AIOU will provide logistic support for this purpose and will always be forthcoming in bringing about qualitative improvement in the overall education system.

Speaking as a chief guest Minister for Planning called for inculcating creativity, innovation and critical ability among the students through an effective examination system. The existing examination system must be reformed to ensure standardization in the educational pursuits. He asserted that the exams from primary to higher level should be productive to meet the national objectives. He noted that prevailing examination system in the country was based on testing the children’s capability by their memory instead of judging them by their knowledge and skills.

He observed the current education and examination system were disseminating information only rather than encouraging the students finding new avenues of knowledge by using research methods. Ahsan Iqbal also called for in-depth analysis of the current examination system and stressed the need to point out its weaknesses and bring forward proposals for its improvement.—APP