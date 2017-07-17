AIOU holds seminar on research-presentation methodology

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) held here a national seminar to sensitize the students of higher education about the theses-writing and research publication’s techniques.

It was aimed at enabling the students to do their academic work as per the international standard and needs of the society. It was the part of the series of activities undertaken by the University to promote research culture in the country.

The University’s Vice Chancellor Professor. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui since he took over the charge of his office about two and half years back laid special emphasis on construction and disseminating of knowledge. He took number of initiatives to engage the students in research-based activities.

Perusing a road-map constructing and disseminating knowledge, twelve journals were published and twenty-two national and international conferences were organized in a short span time. In order to facilitate the research scholars, the University’s science laboratories and the country-wide library- network were upgraded keeping in view students’ requirements.

A special financial package was given to the faculty and non-faculty members in order to motivate and inspire them to focus on research.

The four-day colloquium was participated by M.Phil and PhD-level students from AIOU and other Universities as well. The event was arranged by the Department of Physics. Addressing the opening session, the Registrar AIOU Dr. Muhammad Naeem Qureshi urged the students to make best possible use of the opportunity improving their theses’ writing skill. The purpose, he said could be well achieved through extensive writing practices.

It was addressed among others by Dr. Zafar Ilyas, Chairman Physics Department, who highlighted objectives of the event. Eminent resource persons have been engaged to apprise the participants about different learning methodology.—INP

