AIOU holds seminar on Islamic thoughts, contemporary issues

City Reporter

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Thursday held a national seminar on solution of contemporary health-related issues in light of Quran and Sunnah. It was part of series of ‘Khutbat-e-Islamabad’ arranged by the University’s Department of Islamic Thoughts, in his detailed presentation deliberated upon the matters relating to ethics and norms of treating human-related health issues including transplantation of human organs, blood transfusion and artificial birth of child.

Protecting human-health is the essence of Islamic teachings that justifies various treatment methodologies that otherwise is not permissible in Islamic society.

He cited various quotations and sayings of Islamic leaders and scholars for dealing with contemporary issues. He also spoke about importance of ‘Ijtihad ‘an intellectual endeavor to seek the solutions of day to day matters. Ijtihad has been much emphasized in Islam. It is a rational and analytical approach, based on the Quran and on the teachings of the Sunnah, for interpreting religious matters.