AIOU holds national conference on business dynamics today

A national conference on business dynamics will be held here at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Monday. A press release said on Sunday. Chairman HEC, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed will be the Chief Guest on the occassion.

Speakers are included Vice-Chancellor, University of Education, Lahore Prof. Dr. Rauf I Azam, Rector, University of Management and Technology, Lahore Dr. Hasan Sohaib Murad and Prof. Dr. Syed Hassan Raza.

Senior economists, educationists and students of PhD and M.Phil-level will also participate in the one-day event from all over the country.

It was being arranged by the University’s Business Administration department.

It aimed at providing academic and intellectual input to policy-makers in formulating future economic and financial plans, relevant to society.

It will serve as platform updating knowledge in the fields of business administration, marketing and human-resources, said Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui.

The main theme of the conference is Creating knowledge-based economy to meet future business challenges.

Scholars will present papers during four-working sessions. This is part of ongoing efforts to promote research culture in the country which is relevant to society.

The AIOU in the last two years has been paying special focus on promoting applied research in academic fields in order to provide solution to socio-economic problems of the country. Recently, a research journal on rural development and agriculture was published that covers wide-areas of farmers interest. It was the ninth journal of international standard produced by the University in a short period of about two years.—APP

