AIOU holds national conference on gender studies

Staff Reporter

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) here on Wednesday held a first-ever national conference on Gender Studies to promote academic research, relating to females’ role and contribution in the country’s socio-economic development.

Inaugural session of the two-day event was largely attended by the academicians and researchers from all over the country. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui announced on the occasion that the AIOU will soon publish a research journal on Gender and Women Studies to promote the cause of women. Renowned academician and political scientist Dr. Saba Gul Kattack was the chief guest at the opening session, while Dr. Hazir Ullah, Chairman department of sociology, International Islamic University was the key-note speaker who made a thorough review and comparative study of the social status and position of the women in the country.

Saba Gul said that giving proper recognition to women is imperative for the development of healthy and prosperous society. Structural and legal barriers in the way of their empowerment must be removed, she added.