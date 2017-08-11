AIOU to hold Int’l Urdu conference next week

Staff ReporterStaff Reporter Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold next week first-ever international conference on development of Urdu language, with special reference to its importance in promoting national integrity. It also aimed at initiating intellectual dialogue among the academicians and researchers on importance of language and literature in promoting harmony and unity. The conference’s participants from home and abroad will deliberate upon on the topics relating to Urdu and various linguistic groups and civilizations. It is a part of the concerted endeavor to develop the University as a hub of literary, cultural and social activities for addressing the society’s related issues and challenges. The event is also an effort to promote Urdu at national and international level and to use it as a source of national integration, said Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui while presiding over a meeting that held here on Thursday to review the conference’s arrangements.

