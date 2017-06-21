AIOU to hold first-ever start-ups and career expo

Staff Reporter

First-ever national-level ‘Projects, Start-ups and Career expo’ will be held here soon to provide a platform to graduate students, showcasing their projects, starting entrepreneurship and building their future career.

The three-fold event is being organized by the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to help the students to seek job opportunity or to start their own business.

While presiding over the event-review meeting held here on Tuesday, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui said the AIOU will act as a bridge between the students and the industrial sector for socio-economic development through innovative ideas.

An office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) has already been set up at the University for providing linkage between the researchers and the industries for projecting and taking benefit of new research and innovations in various disciplines.

Through this activity, the AIOU was going to provide the students an opportunity to directly interact with the job market and industry as well as corporate sector, the VC added.