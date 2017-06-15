AIOU expedites books’ mailing process

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has expedited its mailing of books’ process in order to ensure that the students, who enrolled themselves for spring 2017 semester, get the books well before time, so that they could do their academic assignments within stipulated schedule. According to an official of the AIOU here Wednesday, the text-books and study materials have been sent so far to 3,92,697 students enrolled in Matric, FA, BA, B.Ed (Old and Fresh) programs. Mailing of Post-graduate programs is in process and it will be completed by the end of this month, University’s mailing department announced. The University has strengthened its delivery system, ensuring timely availability of books to the students while improving quality education.

Qualitative improvement was brought about in the process of admissions, examinations and announcement of results and issuance of degree, mainly through technology-based automation system.

Special attention is also paid on consolidating students’ support system that brings very positive results in terms of admissions and enhancing trust of the students in the varsity’s teaching system.—APP

