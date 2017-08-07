AIOU declares results of post-graduate programs

Staff Reporter

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) here on Sunday declared final results of its some postgraduate programs that includes M.Sc (Statistics), M.Sc (Chemistry), M.Phil and Ph.D (Chemistry) and placed the same at its official website. Results of Arabic Teacher Training Course (ATTC), Primary Teaching Certificate (PTC) and Certificate of Teaching (CT) have also been announced.

According to Controller Examination, they are expediting to announce the results of other others programs as well. It is hoped that the results of Martic and BEd will be declared in the coming week. “We have brought about qualitative improvement in the overall examination system, ensuring its quality and creditability, as per the instructions of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui, he added.

While conducting the exams, monitoring and supervision were given high priority. It was also ensured that the evaluation of answers papers is done properly, keeping up standard of education, he added.

The Controller Exams further said that all possible efforts are being made for the timely announcement of the results, so that the continuing students could carry on their future study, taking admissions in autumn, 2017.

The last date of the admission is September 5. It was for the first time, that automation system was inducted in examination process to achieve the desired results, he added.