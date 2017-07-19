AIOU declares results of post-graduate programme

Staff Reporter

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Tuesday declared final results of its M.Sc (Statistics) program for the Semester Autumn, 2016 and same has been placed at the University’s website.

Results of Arabic Teacher Training Course (ATTC), Primary Teaching Certificate (PTC) and Certificate of Teaching (CT) have also been announced. According to Controller Examination, intimation cards have been dispatched to all the concerned students at their postal address. It is hoped that results of Matriculation, FA, BA and BEd programs would also be declared by the middle of next month.

The process of declaring the result has been expedited, enabling the students to continue their future study, and take admission in next academic session, that begins from August 1.