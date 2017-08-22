AIOU declares results of Intermediate

Staff Reporter

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Monday declared the final results of its intermediate (F.A) program Semester Autumn, 2016.

According to Controller Exams, result of B.Ed and BA programs will also be announced this week. Results of Matric, PTC, CT, ATTC, PhD Chemistry, M.Phil Chemistry, M.Phil History, M.Phil Math, M.Sc Stat., M.Sc Chemistry and M.Sc Math have already been declared. All these results have been placed at the University’s official website, besides sending formal intimation cards to the students at their postal address.

The results’ declaration is almost ahead of schedule and prior to closing of admissions’ date for the autumn semester 2017. The last date for the ongoing admissions is September 5.