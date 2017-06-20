AIOU convenes 5th national conference on emerging sciences

The fifth national conference on Physics and Emerging Sciences will be held here early next month to promote viable and quality research in the country and linking it with socio-economic development. It is part of the activities, being arranged by the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on regular basis, a press release Monday said.

It is being organized by the university’s Department of Physics in which commercially viable research-based projects of young researchers will also be displayed on the occasion.

The conference will be attended by eminent scientists, researchers, academicians as well as students of M Phil and Phd from various parts of the country,

According to the Department Chairman, Dr Syed Zafar Ilyas the event is as per the vision of the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui to develop research culture in the country and provide a platform to the researchers for sharing and projecting their academic work.

The research-based activities are being carried out by the university in order to give its academic and scholarly input to the relevant institutions for improving the living conditions of the people.

To this effect, 11 research journals were published and around 20 national and international conferences were arranged during the last two and half years The university’s science laboratories and the country-wide library- network were also enriched for the purpose.

The vice chancellor has given special financial package to its faculty and non-faculty members to motivate and inspire them to focus on research, since the universities are meant to create and construct knowledge and disseminate the same among the end-users for addressing socio-economic problems of the country.

In the recent years, the AIOU started a number of new programmes, as well as revising the existing curriculum to upgrade studies in various disciplines of sciences. Dr Shahid Siddiqui hoped that the upcoming conference will help promote interaction among the researchers to exchange their experience and expertise in the field of science and technology. It will also be a source of integration and cohesion as its participants will be from all over the country. During the two-day conference, there will be number of working sessions, while scholars will present their researchers papers.

The AIOU has recently achieved the distinction of receiving highest funding from Higher Education Commission and some other national and international institutions for carrying out research- based community-welfare projects. It is also planning to arrange a country-wide competition of the research-based projects. This will be a mega event for exhibiting the work done for addressing the socio-economic problems of the country. Winners will be awarded cash prizes.

Such events are aimed at encouraging the young scientists and motivating them to serve the society by delivering best in their respective discipline.—APP

