AIOU annual exams begin today

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold annual exams (autumn 2016) of its various programmes including Matriculation, FA, F.Sc, BA and B.Ed from today (May 8).

The University has set up about 850 centers across the country to facilitate the students to attempt the exam close to their residence or work place, said a press release on Sunday.

According to the Controller Exams, Roll Number slips have been dispatched to all enrolled students at their postal address. The same along with date-sheet has been placed at the Universitys website www.aiou.edu.pk.

The students who have yet not received their Roll Number slips could contact their respective Regional Offices or the Examination Department in Islamabad for duplicate slip. Number of exam centers has been increased, on the directives of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Shahid Siddiqui taking maximum care of students in the examination process.

The University has recently taken various initiatives to bring about qualitative improvement in the overall examination system. The matters relating to evaluation of examinations papers and announcement of results have also been streamlined.—APP

