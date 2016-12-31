Aiming to erase the stigma!

Feed Back

Zaheer Bhatti

THE United States in abstaining from Security Council vote on a Resolution directing Israel to halt its settlements in Palestinian territory rather than use its veto to kill the move, has been a universally acknowledged welcome development, which Secretary of State John Kerry has reinforced despite Israeli resentment over US decision by responding unambiguously that Israel must choose to live as a democracy or a Jew State and learn to coexist with Palestine. 2016 has been a landmark year for several other developments including global re-alignments which might have forced US to review its premeditated coercive policies of past in policing the world rather than standing on side of justice and fair play.

Barack Obama upon assuming charge as US President had appeared to add to his credibility loosing no time to start fulfilling his electoral pledges and ordered closure of the notorious Guantenamo Bay Prison in Cuba. He went a step further by immediately suspending proceedings in cases against Guantenamo detainees, closing down all American detention camps in foreign lands, while ordering that no detainee would henceforth be tortured anywhere in the world. He appointed special envoys for the Middle and South Asia which he thought needed more focus. He reiterated the importance of resolving Indo-Pakistan’s unfinished Agenda of Partition the problem of Kashmir much to the chagrin and dismay of India but retracted later falling into the Indian trap and asking it to be bilaterally resolved which could never be among un-equals. And Just when people in Pakistan had started to give credit to Obama as history’s harbinger for change belonging to one time unwanted race of black Americans, Obama ill-advisedly and without much personal homework opted to beef up Allied presence in Afghanistan after its misadventure in Iraq, little realizing that it could catapult all his sanguine plans of bringing about a genuinely new world order.

With History testifying that there was no love lost between India and Pakistan, the US Policy for the region translated earlier in Richard Halbrook’s words publicly assigning India to a watchdog role over the sovereign entities of Pakistan and Afghanistan, was bound to be looked upon with consternation in the two countries. As for lumping Pakistan and Afghanistan together, there indeed was a linkage born out of the American attempt to use Pakistan against its one-time cosiest brotherly neighbour, and prior to that saddling Pakistan with the unprecedented burden of refugee influx caused by the two Countries fighting America’s proxy war against the Russian invasion, and later in unfairly pitching the two against each other.

One hopes that weeks before saying adieu to the white House Obama would leave the message for his successor Donald Trump to allay fears of discrimination and alienation among the Muslim world, and bring peace to South Asia by emulating the Security Council example over Israel and making India do the same with Pakistan; desist from changing the demography of Kashmir with Hindu Settlements, and to resolve the Kashmir issue amicably and co-exist with Pakistan as a democracy and not a Hindu State. One hopes the American President-elect would take considered and unbiased steps to rehabilitate his Country’s tarnished world image created by the bloody-minded policies of George W. Bush. Providence has given him a chance to make history which he must not squander.

There is no denying the fact that India despite a plethora of social and political problems at home, was a rising power difficult to be ignored. Barack Obama visiting the country twice during his tenure, inking deals waiving its monitoring of Indian Nuclear fissile material and promising it support for Permanent Security Council Membership as well as the Nuclear Suppliers Group could hardly be questioned had all this not been at the cost and peril of others. But unfortunately in fact it was meant to serve more than what meets the eye the moment India was assigned the role of a US Proxy in Afghanistan basically as a counterweight to the rising power of China. Pakistan would perhaps have left China to deal with the plan on its own had India not used its Imperial assignment to further its own agenda of destabilizing Pakistan with over half a dozen of its Consulates under the smokescreen of aiding Afghans in Development and Reconstruction.

The free world which was beginning to pin a lot of hope on the Obama Administration for bringing peace to the world tormented by his predecessor’s manufactured view of terrorism should be equally dismayed. It were in fact Israel and India termed by many as the ’nexus of evil’, which were indulging in espionage, sabotage and State terrorism against weaker nations, and the US was conveniently ignoring what was going on. It would be a gross mistake, if US jumped the gun rather than correct its perceptions by reassessing its Govt’s policy and strategy to tackle terrorism in order to sincerely get to the bottom of the problem.

For this, Pakistan will also need to take a fresh diplomatic initiative to argue its case. It would need to hammer home to the US Administration how Pakistan was being made to fend on various fronts within while being externally exposed to the schematic posturing by India and Israel which were continually operating against its Sovereignty and integrity. The US Government will need to see reason and avoid asking Pakistan to continue doing more blindfolded at costs it can no longer afford, and to avert a situation which may under domestic pressure force Pakistan’s eventual withdrawal from the thankless duty costing Pakistan dearly both in terms of human losses, security concerns and flight of investment, causing a crippling effect on the national economy. Taliban are a reality and a way of life in Afghanistan just as Imperialism in America and Socialism in Russia and China, and had hoped Obama would soon recognize this reality, because otherwise it would be another free-world goal soured which presently is the case, and the Martin Luther King dream further distanced and buried under the mirage of hope. King’s dream was not for the blacks in America alone, but for entire mankind and all the races universally without any barriers of boundaries, cast, colour or creed.

It is extremely unfortunate that instead of extending the olive branch, Obama only took half measures and lost the opportunity of truce and settlement with the Taliban Ameer Mulla Umar or his successors, who despite the 15-year relentless campaign against their camaraderie by the Allied might with all its sophisticated military arsenal and trained manpower, are even more resilient and continue to hold control over majority of Afghanistan despite US claims to the contrary. Whether it is Hamas in Palestine, Hizbollah in Lebanon, All Parties Hurriyat Conference in Kashmir or the Taliban in Afghanistan, the world leadership must recognize the overwhelming support and respect they command among their people, and come to grips with reality by showing respect for will of people.

It is time for the US leadership to introspect as to why George W. Bush was shoed off at his swan song in the Middle East, despite reigning supreme for eight long years over the world’s greatest Democracy. One expects that chastened by the heavenly warning, it would help vacate aggression and exploitation of human beings all over the globe, and erase the stigma of tyranny affixed to the US apron by their berated predecessor.

—The writer is a media professional, member of Pioneering team of PTV and a veteran ex Director Programmes.

Email: zaheerbhatti1@gmail.com