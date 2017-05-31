Aim is to grow relationship

The instance of an Indian national named Uzma returning home from Pakistan is really encouraging and has sent the positive signals across India and Pakistan. In fact I woke up and read with full passion the news of Uzma’s return from Pakistan. Then the beautiful thought of writing to the media on this encouraging episode was beginning to dawn on me. Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has done the right thing by appreciating the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan for lending a helping-hand in ensuring the safe return of Uzma. The media should come forward to highlight such good gestures and positive developments taking place in India and Pakistan. Besides, the business activities between India and Pakistan have been disturbed a lot due to the escalation of tension between the two nations. For a country to grow and do well, it is important to develop the business/industrial activities. Remember, both India and Pakistan are the huge hubs of wealth, land, knowledge and workforce [I can always repeat this point or I can say this thousands times]. Mere sensational news and the scourge of fighting will never see the growth in the region and will never facilitate the well-being of the people. The media and the governments in India and Pakistan have the responsibility of developing the bilateral relationship and business activities – any kind of failure on these fronts will result in serious consequences.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

