AI criticizes suspension of life sentence to Indian troops

Islamabad

The Amnesty International has criticized the suspension of life sentences by a military court of five Indian troops involved in the cold-blooded murder of three innocent Kashmiri youth in Machil fake encounter in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian Army personnel had lured three youth, Shazad Ahmad Khan, Riyaz Ahmad Lone and Muhammad Shafi Lone to the higher reaches of Machil on the pretext of jobs and good money as porters and killed them in a staged encounter on 29th April 2010. The killing had triggered widespread demonstrations across the occupied territory.

Programme Director at Amnesty International, India, Asmita Basu, in a statement issued said, “The developments in the Machil fake encounter case once again highlight the need for allegations of human rights violations to be investigated and prosecuted by independent civilian authorities, instead of the secretive military justice system.” She said, civilian investigations and trials offer a degree of transparency and independence that is missing from the military justice system.

“The families of those killed in Machil were not informed about the conviction in 2010 and weren’t told about the decision to suspend the sentence.—APP