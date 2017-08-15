Ahsan’s logical proposal

INTERIOR Minister Ahsan Iqbal has emphasised that it was time for country’s political leaders to unite against terrorism instead of going after each other. Talking to newsmen after reviewing security situation in Quetta in the wake of terrorist attack on a military vehicle, he said in the last four years, the government has broken the back of terrorists through military operations.

It has rightly been pointed out by different leaders that the country is in a state of war and we need to be united to win this unconventional war. It is worth pointing out that all the successes that we have to our credit are because of the national resolve to wipe out terrorism. The political leadership, through Parliament, chalked out the plan and the armed forces are implementing it to root out the menace of terrorism. These achievements would not have been possible if both civil government and the military were not on the same page on this vital issue. The government needs to focus on this and other challenges facing the country both on internal and external fronts but regrettably its legs are being pulled by different political players. Now that the Supreme Court has given its verdict and the government has accepted it, some players are again active to keep the pot boiling. Rallies and public meetings are part and parcel of the political activities aimed at mobilising masses but there is absolutely no justification for sit-ins and lockdowns as being threatened by some parties and that too by those who have no worthwhile standing in the public but have the power to disrupt smooth functioning of the system.

