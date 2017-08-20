Ahsan wants votes’ sanctity thru reforms in parliament

Islamabad

Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal underlined the need to introduce constitutional reforms in the parliament to protect the sanctity of vote and strengthening the democracy in the country. ‘It was our national agenda and all political stakeholders should join the government in this cause,’ he said talking to a private news channel. He said Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani had given a good suggestion regarding inter-institution dialogue for empowering the democratic system.

He, however, said his party did not need political support of PPP in the recent political scenario as the people of Pakistan had shown trust in the PML-N leadership. The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)’s government had given up to the mark performance in four years, he said. Economic revival, foreign investment under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), controlling power shortage and maintaining law and order across the country were amongst the top achievements of the incumbent government, he said.

He said Pakistan was moving forward on the path of development and prosperity and every year of the current government’s performance was better than the previous one. Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) had faced repeated defeats from his party in local bodies and other elections. After realizing that they were unable to defeat PML-N in politics.—APP