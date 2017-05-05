Ahsan reviews progress of CPEC projects

Staff Reporter

Islamabad:

Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms, Ahsan Iqbal Thursday chaired a meeting to review the progress of ongoing projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in various sectors including communication, railways, infrastructure, energy, Gwadar Port and special industrial zones.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Planning, Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and high officials from Chinese embassy and the concerned provincial and federal ministries.

Ahsan Iqbal directed the federal departments to cooperate with the provincial governments in order to ensure smooth working on the under construction projects.

He said, in order to ensure timely completion of CPEC projects, the federal government would work together with all stakeholders and would also remove all concerns of the provinces. “It is good to note that federal as well as provincial governments are working on CPEC projects together like one team”, he added.

The minister said the timely completion of CPEC projects would be a success for the people of Pakistan.

He said new technologies were being introduced in infrastructure, transportation and engineering sectors due to CPEC projects. “The Economic Corridor is helping Pakistan as it has great opportunity to learn the state-of-the-art knowledge and technologies in these sectors”, Iqbal remarked.

He said Pakistani universities and research institutes should tap those opportunities by making comprehensive planning in this regard. He directed the Higher Education Commission to prepare a comprehensive report for this purpose with the help of all universities and research institutes across the country.