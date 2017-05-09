Ahmet Gul passes away

Special Correspondent

Istanbul

Ahmet Hamdi Gul the father of the 11th President Abdullah Gul, was brought to the Kebir Mosque for the farewell to his last journey. The funeral prayer was conducted by the Director of Religious Affairs Mehmet Görmez.

The 11th President Gul, left the condolence tent in front of his father’s house on Kizilirmak Street and came to Acibadem Hospital morgue.

The funeral prayer of Ahmet Hamdi Gul was held at Cami Kebir Mosque in the province’s Melikgazi district.

His brother, Macit Gul, shouldered his father’s coffin with his children and other family members.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, Parliament Speaker Ismail Kahraman, EU Minister Omer Celik, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu and main opposition Republican People’s Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu were among those who attended the funeral.—Agencies