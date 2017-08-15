Ahmer clinches Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling C’ship

Islamabad

Ahmer Abbas has clinched Master Singles Final of the Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship played here at Leisure City Bowling Club.

The Championship was held under the supervision of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) in collaboration with Jubilee Life Insurance.

Master Singles Final was played on the final day of the championship.

Ahmer Abbas clinched the title of singles category by scoring a massive total of 392 pins in two games and got Rs 50,000 cash prize with a gold medal.

Junaid stood second by scoring a total of 366 pins with Rs 25,000 cash prize and a bronze medal.—APP