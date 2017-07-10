Ahmed Pur East inferno

Nighat Leghari

THE date was June 25, an oilful tanker turned over in Ahmed Pur East. The people of the vicinity gathered around the tanker holding utensils and buckets to collect the “Liquid Gold” unmindful of the fact that it is highly dangerous. The turnover of the tanker could be of its mechanical fault, the drawback of the traffic authorities but the truth and bitter truth is that the incident occurred due to the bad monetary position of the poor and needy people.

In the catalogue of disasters it will be visible in the “Red Blood Bracket” for years to come. Tragically enough that human community does not conceive any wisdom from the likewise gore incidents, govt. and its representatives are fully accountable and liable to this incident but they have brush aside all sorts of accountability and liability by giving away the cheques for their lives and losses to the victims.

The market minded leaders closed the chapter of sale purchase drive by biding the lives of the victims. Caliph Omer once said, if a dog dies near the river bank the caliph of the time will be accountable and liable to it. If we recall in 1998 our present Prime Minister had forced Parliament to pass the Shariah Bill which will provide powers of a “Fakhi”. All intelligentsia got stunned on this bill because the discrepancy between the life style of the present Primer and the leader of a true Islamic set p was evident.

I would like to quote a few lines of my column which was carried in “The News International” (24-10-1998) with eh caption” Easier Said Then Done Mr. PM”. The Shariah Bill has been passed by the National Assembly providing the powers of a “Fakhi” to the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. In Islamic setup of Govt. the Supreme Commander of the sate is taken as the model of austerity. He has to spend his life strictly according to the injunctions of the Holy Quran and a strict code of conduct. Mr. PM please don’t make mockery of poor Islam.

Our Govt. and political leaders have no charter based on sympathy or sincerity for their people. They did not endeavor to minimize the sufferings and the deprivations of the people and bring no good glory to the lives of the down trodden people of their country. They are indulged in money minting motives and fraudulent extraction of wealth, form the public exchequer.

As I write this column I am reminded as to what the father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam envisioned this country. While assuming the office of the Governor General of Pakistan, he said, “the Pakistan which I envisioned will be based on the consciousness and righteousness of its rulers. The activities of the rulers must be monitored to its people. No leader will enjoy special privileges, all citizens shall have equal rights. I will not like any exploitation of poor. In the history of Pakistan we observe al the rulers of Pakistan brought shatter to his dreams instead factually Pakistan is not a poor country it is being manage poorly by all the leaders.

All of our leaders are occupied with the petty issues of the country or expanding their own fortune empires. All political leaders, opposition leaders and the leaders of the state are indulged in a state of vindictive behavior are exploring faults and foolies of each other. All of them are exposing the legendary episodes of the lives and livings of each other.

It is said that when a tiger in a struggle to swallow is bigger prey or when a person swallow bigger morsal tears trickle down from their eyes, so when if the eyes of the leaders trickle down the tears on the scene like turnover tanker with the line of 400 burnt bodies of the human beings, these are taken as the feast of conjurers.

