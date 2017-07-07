Ahmadpur East tragedy & response

Public Platform

Misbah Hashmi

AHMADPUR East tragedy is one of the most terrible man-made disasters. The worst calamity took place while people were collecting spilled oil at Paka Pul near Basti “Ramzan Joya” from overturned oil tanker. Despite warning by local traffic police officers and driver, people did not pay heed. Sudden surge of fire engulfed vast area and people which left 200 people dead and more than 150 injured. The critical situation was amicably handled by state and government institutes. Dead bodies and injured were evacuated and shifted to different hospitals with the help of civil administration.

Key factors prevailing in our developing country is a weak social fabric. The lust for snatching the wealth of other is the major cause of challenging our collective conscience. Ahmadpur tragedy is a worst human disaster in the known memory of our national history. Flames from the oil tanker burnt hundreds of people instantly. Hundreds of them received terrible and painful injuries. More than 80% of their bodies have been burnt. It was a huge challenge to transfer the injured to the proper burn units for treatment.

At this moment of grief and sorrow: Great British historian Tyon Bee’s historic lesson comes into mind that every great challenge might be converted into an opportunity by a genuine and competent leadership. So the greater the challenge the greater the response of the leadership. The Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif immediately took the whole rescue operational mechanism into his own hands. He dispatched Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Secretary Health Najam Shah and DG rescue 1122 Punjab Dr. Rizwan through his special plane. He also dispatched his personal helicopter for shifting patients to the various burn units.

On Chief Minister Punjab’s request Chief of Army Staff also dispatched three helicopters along with two C130. Chief Minister Punjab himself dashed to Bahawalpur and he personally the whole rescue operation. He remained in Bahawalpur for two days. Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif postponed his scheduled medical checkup and he also rushed to Bahawalpur on Eid day. Both Chief Minister Punjab and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif spent Eid day with the relatives of martyrs and injured of the Ahmadpur tragedy. Prior to their visit to the scene of disaster both leaders visited Bahawal Victoria Hospital. They inquired after the health of admitted patients. They also gave away cheques of compensatory amount of Rs. 1 million to the injured admitted in the hospital.

Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif appreciated Chief Minister Punjab’s dedication and commitment for launching a successful rescue operation. Chief Minister Punjab briefed the Prime Minister about the high sense of duty of Chief Secretary Punjab Capt Zahid Saeed (Retd), Secretary Health, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division, Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur and other staff. Government of Punjab has announced that all out efforts would remain in operation till the complete recovery of all the injured persons. Besides, cheques amounting to Rs. 2 million for the each martyr are being handed over to the families of the martyrs of the Bahawalpur incident.

As a responsible government, Chief Minister Punjab has ordered an in-depth and comprehensive inquiry into the incident. Chief Minister Inquiry team’s chairman Irfan Ali with his team started the proceedings. They have visited the scene of Ahmadpur East incident, met with the families of the injured and martyrs. The team has also recorded the statements of the concerned officials.

Chief Minister Punjab has been engaged in restructuring Provincial administrative structure to make it a pro people state apparatus. One hopes that in the light of the policy guidelines to restructure and reform our road public safety system, effective and productive measures would be taken to save innocent lives from such future disasters.

