Ahmad of Afghanistan wins Lahore to Sahiwal cycle race

Islamabad

Ahmad Merzaye of Afghanistan won the Lahore to Sahiwal International Open Road Cycle race covering a distance of 160 KM in 4 Hours 41 Minutes and 48 Seconds breaking the old record of 5 H 10 M 13 S.

The start of the race was given by Mr. Muhammad Hafeez Bhatti Director, Sports Board Punjab from Punjab Stadium. The total numbers 70 cyclists from all over the Pakistan participated in this international cycle race to celebrate the Qaid-e-Azam day.

In Sahiwal the Commissioner along with Mayer Sardar Asad Ali Khan Baloch welcomed the cyclists at finish point.

The Chief Guest for closing and prize distribution ceremony was ADCG Sahiwal Mr. Rizwan Nazeer who distributed cash awards of Rs. 50000/- to fist six position holders with trophies. He also distributed shields to officials of the race.— NNI