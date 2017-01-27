Ahmad Faiz gets 30 years jail

Hajj corruption case

Islamabad

A local court on Friday sentenced Ahmad Faiz, front-man of former Hajj DG Rao Shakil, to 30 years in prison and fined him Rs50 million.

Prosecutor told court that accused grabbed billions through poor hajj arrangements and was at large since beginning of trial. Culprit was arrested through Interpol.

Special central judge convicted Ahmad on basis of enough evidence and ordered to expand imprisonment if culprit failed in depositing the fined amount.

The Hajj scam had surfaced in 2010 after the then Minister for Science and Technology Azam Swati accused Hamid Saeed Kazmi, former religious affairs minister in the government of Pakistan People’s Party, of his involvement in corruption in the pilgrimage.