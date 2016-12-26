Agro ecological zones being redesigned

Faisalabad

Agricultural experts on Monday said that agro ecological zones were being redesigned by keeping in view agricultural sustainability, water scarcity, climate changes, changing weather pattern, soil fertility and deteriorating underground water quality and markets issues.

The experts were addressing a meeting held to redesign the agro ecological zones at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad. The meeting was chaired by the UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan. Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi Vice Chancellor Dr Rai Niaz, Director General Ayub Research Dr Abid Mehmood, Director General Extension Anjum Ali Bhuttar, UAF Dean Faculty of Agri Engineering Dr Allah Buksh, Dr Muhammad Ashfaq, Dr Mubasher Riaz and other notables attended the meeting.

Prof Dr Iqrar A Khan said that collaborative work would come up with viable solutions in the shape of recommendation on agro zone that would boost the agriculture. He expressed his concern that rainfall volatility, increased drought and rising temperatures affect crop yields.

He said that baseline for the agro-iconological zone had been developed which would help address agricultural issues at the national level. He said the Punjab government was redesigning the agriculture policy to make the agriculture sector sustainable and profitable.—APP