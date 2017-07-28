Agriculture critical for supporting economic growth: Bosan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Agriculture has a critical role in supporting economic growth in Pakistan, more than 67 per cent of the country’s rural population is directly or indirectly dependent on agriculture. Expressed these views by Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan Federal Minister for M/o National Food Security & Research on the occasion of Soil Fertility Project Concluding and Soil Atlas Launch Ceremony. He said that the prosperity of a large portion of the population revolves around good growth in agriculture which requires timely and adequate use of inputs like certified seeds, balanced use of fertilizers and provision of agricultural credits.

While speaking to the ceremony, Chairman Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) Dr. Yusuf Zafar said that we are responsible to aware the farmers about the steps taken towards soil fertility and better use of fertilizers. By these means, agriculture productivity can be enhanced. He also discussed that this document will definitely help Agri. Scientists, Researchers and policy makers in achieving their agri. research targets simultaneously it will also help for gathering information about the soil fertility of Punjab and Sindh Provinces. FAO, NFDC, PARC and other Research Institutes have reported upto 50% enhanced crop productivity with the use of fertilizer application.

FAO Rep to Pakistan Ms. Mina Dowlatchahi, Mission Director USAID Mr. Jerry Bisson and Agri. Counselor U.S Embassy Islamabad also addressed to the ceremony and ensured their cooperation and coordination of their respective sectors to develop an assertive vision for progress in soil fertility protocol in Pakistan.