Agriculture back-bone of country

Bashir Ahmed

Hafizabad

Agriculture is the back-boon of national economy and present Punjab government is focusing on increasing per acre yield and improving socio-economic condition of farmers. This was stated by the Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Food, Punjab, Chaudhary Assadullah Arain while talking to farmers at Hafizabad.

He said that government was providing markup free loans to growers having less than 12.50 acres of land under Special Kisan Package. He said that livestock sector had big potential and farmers could not only enhance production of meat and milk but also increase their income to breed cattle.

He said that the Punjab government was constructing roads with the cost of billion of rupees in rural areas of the Punjab including district Hafizabad to ensure provision of better communicational facilities to farmers for carrying their production to the markets.

He said that government was also providing subsidy to farmers for purchasing agricultural tools.