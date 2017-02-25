Agri sector needs to be revamped

Faisalabad

The agricultural sector needs to be revamped to catch up the modern trends, increase the production and make it profitable business. This was stated by Punjab Planning and Development Department Production Sector Wing Member Malik Mukhtar Ahmad while addressing agricultural consultative meeting at the Syndicate Room of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Thursday. UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Chief Agriculture P&D Department Punjab Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, all deans and directors attended the meeting.

Malik Mukhtar urged the agricultural experts to come up with out-of-the-box solutions to the issues facing the sector and farming community. He said that most of the farming community was having small holding. He added that 40 percent world population was living on the 14 percent of the land.

He said, “The country is situated at the geographically important place from where we can easily export our agricultural produce to the Central Asia, Middle East, China and other countries which have a large food markets.” He said that value chain and marketing system must be developed at par with the international standards in order to flourish the sector. He added that tangible initiatives based on research would pave the way to compete with the modern world.

He said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor would open up new avenue of development and prosperity in term of business opportunity and trade. He said that the government was making sincere efforts to uplift the sector. In this regards, Punjab Agricultural Policy was being revamped to address the problems.

Earlier, in the briefing, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan talking about the priorities areas said that the government must promote the drill sowing and quality seed especially for wheat and cotton that would enhance the growth rate upto 4 percent. He said, “In Okara, cultivation of maize and potatoes is lowering down the soil fertility for which we need to introduce the soybean as third crop. Amid the situation of climate changes, we have to invest on breeding to develop the climate resilient varieties.”

He said that the Korean innovation park worth Rs 30 billion was being established in the university. He said that the University also housed Chinese Confucius Center.—APP