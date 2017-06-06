Agri sector, CPEC project contributing to increase investment

Washington

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor infrastructure projects and a stable macroeconomic environment is contributing to an increase in private investment in Pakistan, a latest World Bank report said, forecasting the economic growth to remain strong.

According to the World Bank’s June 2017 Global Economic Prospects, favorable weather and increased cotton prices are supporting agriculture production, and the CPEC infrastructure projects as well as stable macroeconomic environment is contributing to an increase in private investment.

Agriculture output rebounded following the end of a drought, while the successful completion of an IMF-supported program enhanced macroeconomic conditions and foreign direct investment, the report note.

The World Bank report said Pakistan’s growth is expected to increase to 5.2 percent in the current financial year and remain strong over the forecast horizon, reflecting an upturn in private investment, increased energy supply an improve security.

In the South Asian region as a whole, output expanded by an estimated 6.7 percent in 2016. In general, the report said, South Asian economies benefitted from an improvement in exports, low oil prices, infrastructure spending, and supportive macroeconomic policies last year. A pickup in regional growth is underway in 2017.Growth in South Asia remains strong, with regional output projected to grow by 6.8 percent in 2017 and an average of 7.2 percent in 2018-19.—Agencies