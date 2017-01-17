Agri minister visits Monsanto’s Bio-Tech Corn field

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Punjab Minister for Agriculture, Naeem Akhtar Khan Bhabha, visited the bio-tech corn field trial being undertaken by Monsanto Pakistan.

During the visit, the Minister was provided with a detailed briefing and overview of the technology features, crop characteristics, trial and testing parameters and agronomic practices. The briefing was followed by a tour of the crop field for practical demonstration. Speaking on the occasion, Bhabha acknowledged the positive role of technology and innovation in the field of agriculture and emphasized the importance of a vibrant seed industry for the development and growth of agriculture in the Country.

Monsanto Pakistan’s latest bio-tech corn seed incorporates technology that provides protection against pest attack and enables over the top application of herbicides for significantly improved pest and weed control. This cutting-edge technology will reduce cost of agriculture inputs and labor, whilst protecting crop yield for the farmer. From 1996 till 2016 over 2 billion hectares of biotech crops have been planted by 18 million farmers across 28 countries.