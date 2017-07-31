Agri loan of Rs525.18m distributed among 7051 farmers

Staff Reporter

Faisalabad

Under CM Punjab Kissan Package, interest free agriculture loan of Rs.525.18 million have been distributed among the 7051 small farmers of the district so far. The registration of farmers to get interest free loan is continue at the land record center of the district. It was revealed during a meeting held here under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani. Director Agriculture Ch. Abdul Hameed briefed the meeting about interest free agriculture loans, registration of farmers under e-credit scheme and action against canal water theft incidents.

Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani, while reviewing the matters of Kissan Package implementation said that the farmers should be provided its all-out benefits. He asked the officers of Zari Taraqiati Bank, National Bank, Tameer Bank and Akhuwat Micro Finance to provide the entire data of advancement of loans and applications of farmers under process.

He expressed his displeasure over the complaints of canal water theft incidents and directed the irrigation department officers to take action against officials and farmers involved in canal water pilfering.