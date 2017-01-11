Agri innovation expo held at PMAS-AAUR

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) organized Agri. Innovation Expo. & Food Gala 2017, here on Tuesday, with an aim to highlight innovative creative business agriculture products developed by students and to provide them entrepreneurship opportunities in order to cope with the challenge of unemployment.

The Expo will also provide an opportunity to access the potential of Pakistan’s agricultural market and to bring together all stakeholders from the public, private, academia, social sectors on one platform to explore new technologies/innovations in the field of food & agriculture sector.

The event was organized by PMAS-AAUR, University Institute of Management Sciences (UIMS) and Office of Research, Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC).

Prof. Dr. Rai Niaz Ahmad , Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR, while addressing, said that it is need of the hour to strengthen industry-academia linkage to endorse business activities and PMAS-AAUR is playing its due role in this regard. He said that management science students must take the lead in commercializing the agricultural products. Our development is dependent on the extent to which our students can take agricultural produce, make it value added and market it in the international market.