Agri Economy Growers advised to eliminate weeds from cotton crops

Multan

Farmers have been advised to root out weeds from cotton fields to get good yield, said assistant director agriculture Naveed Asmat Kohloon here on Saturday. Cotton is the most important fibre crop and profitable. The cotton contribution could be much larger but for the weeds that infest cotton crop and reduce its yield by 13-45 per cent.

Weed control through herbicides, mechanical or manual methods leads to environmental pollution and high production cost, he said and added that the situation demands a comprehensive approach ahead of sowing cotton crop.

According to an estimate, weeds consume five to six times more nitrogen (N), five to twelve times more phosphorus (P), and two to five times more potassium (K) than the cotton crop and reduce the yield.—APP