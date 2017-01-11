Agri dept issues 23 recommendations to improve cotton yield

Staff Reporter

Multan

Agriculture department has made 23 recommendations to increase cotton yield and improve financial condition of farmers. According to official sources, agriculture department is making all out efforts to enhance cotton yield. The farmers would be able to increase their income by following the recommendations recently issued by the department. The recommendations included better planning for cultivation of the crop, preparation of soil, acquiring of suitable seeds, cultivation time, preparation of seedbeds, care, continuous monitoring of growth of seeds, analysis of soil’s PH, elimination of weeds, proper irrigation, address need of micronutrients, annihilation of pests, avoiding leaf curl virus, elimination mealybug, neat and clean picking of cotton, storage of cotton, proper marketing and preparation of seeds from the crops. Officials informed that farmers could improve their cotton yield by adhering to these guidelines.