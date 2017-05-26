Agri-credit disbursement increases 22.7pc in nine months; Investment to GDP increases by 15.78pc

PPIB attracts $9.4b foreign investment so far

Observer Report

Islamabad

Agricultural Credit disbursement in the country during the period from July-March, 2016-17 grew by 22.7 percent as compared the same period of last year.

According the Economic Survey 2016-17, launched here Thursday agriculture credit disbursement in last nine months were recorded at Rs 473.1 billion which was 67.6 percent of the overall annual target of Rs 700 billion.

The agri-credit disbursement was recorded at Rs 385.5 billion during the corresponding period of last year.

Out of the total target, Rs 340.0 billion have been allocated to five major banks, Rs 102.5 billion to ZTBL, Rs 139.6 billion to 15 domestic private banks and Rs 12.5 billion to Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank Limited (PPBCL).

Out of the total target Rs 60.1 billion have been allocated to 10 microfinance banks, Rs 11.0 billion to four Islamic banks and Rs 34.3 billion to 16 newly inducted MFIs/RSPs for FY 2016-17.

The outstanding portfolio of agriculture loans has also been increased by Rs 45.3 billion from Rs 333.8 billion to Rs 379.1 billion with 13.6 percent growth at end March 2017 as compared to same period last year.

Despite having various real sector challenges, the overall performance of banks remained encouraging and witnessed 22.7 percent growth in disbursement during the period under review.

Five major banks as a group have disbursed Rs 236.6 billion or 69.6 percent of its annual target, ZTBL disbursed Rs 57.5 billion or 56.1 percent of its target of Rs 102.5 billion while PPCBL disbursed Rs 6.9 billion, 55.1 percent against its target of Rs 12.5 billion during the period under review.—APP

Moreover, the Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) has successfully managed to induct 31 independent private power projects (IPPs) of about 9071 MW so far by attracting around $ 9.4 billion investment.

According to Economic Survey 2016-17 report released by Minister for Finance and Revenue Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the PPIB is a “One Window” facilitator to the private investors in the field of power generation on behalf of the Government of Pakistan (GOP). The main achievements are:

The PPIB attracted leading international/local investors and lenders to the Pakistan’s Power Sector and currently IPPs are around 50% of the country’s total installed generation capacity.

84 MW New Bong Hydropower Project, the first hydro IPP in Pakistan/AJK has already commissioned while financing agreements for 870 MW Suki Kinari has also signed with the lenders.

Similarly, construction activities on 1320 MW each PQEPCL and Sahiwal power projects and 660 MW Engro Powergen Thar Limited has also started. To cope with the severe energy crisis brewed in 2007, the government from the very beginning, had given high priority to energy sector and launched many power projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor. According to Economic Survey of Pakistan, the CPEC envisages projects in energy and infrastructure, with a total financial outlay of around $ 46 billion.

Energy sector projects are estimated to be $ 34.74 billion while infrastructure projects are estimated to be $ 13.217 billion that include power generation and transmission projects to be implemented in IPP mode.

The energy sector wirnessed major developments in its history since development of the first major power plant development.

The energy crisis brewed in 2007 and was at peak during 2011-2012. Prior to the present government, circular debt, weak financial position of energy companies, liquidity crunch, falling gas production, low exploitation of indigenous coal and hydel resources, high dependence on oil/gas as power generation source and unutilized power generation capacity were some of the significant constraints which caused severe energy shortages.

The government has also substantially brought down power subsidies and has significantly contained the accumulation of new payable arrears in the power sector by improving Discos performance, rationalizing tariffs, and reducing delays in tariff determination.

The subsidy for power sector which were Rs. 464 billion (2.3 percent of GDP) in FY 2012 has been consistently reduced to Rs. 217 billion (0.7 percent of GDP) in FY 2016. All this was done while protecting the vulnerable consumer segments of the country.

Further, Circular Debt Capping Plan is effectively managing the power sector financial flows, stocks and subsidy budget.

The National Power Policy 2013 was approved by the CCI to address the key challenges of the power sector and to achieve the long-term vision of the power sector.

The policy focused on short term, midterm and long term objectives to make the power sector sustainable. In short run, two critical issues were addressed on fast track. One issue was inefficient recovery system while the other was effective control of transmission and distribution losses.

Recoveries from end consumers reached 94.40 percent during July-March FY-2017, being highest in past ten years while transmission and distribution losses declined to 16.3 percent during the period under discussion.

In medium term, National Power Policy 2013 had also focused on reducing the basket price by introducing generation on cheaper fuels. Altering the fuel mix towards less expensive fuels will lead to low cost energy.

Investments required for the low cost fuel mix will necessitate rationalization of the electricity tariff. The investment to GDP has reached 15.78 per cent during the financial year 2016-17, according to Pakistan Economic Survey.

According to the pre-budget document, which was launched here Friday by Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the investment during the current year has reached Rs 5,026 billion against Rs 4,526 billion last year, showing an increase of 11.05 per cent.

The fixed investment has increased to Rs 4,517 billion as compared to Rs 4,061 billion last year, recording growth of 11.23 per cent. The fixed investment percentage to the gross domestic product (GDP) was recorded at 14.18 per cent and that of the private investment at 9.9 per cent.