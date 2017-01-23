Agreement signed to enhance scope of halal testing services

Observer Report

International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, has signed a mutual agreement with the SANHA Halal Associates Pakistan Limited to enhance the scope of Halal testing services all over the country. An official of ICCBS said here on Monday that both the institutions mutually agreed to develop a linkage for the joint working on the testing and Research and Development (R&D) activities at Halaal Testing Laboratory (HTL) at the Industrial and Analytical Center-ICCBS.

Director ICCBS- Prof. Dr Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary and CEO SANHA Halal Associates Pakistan Mufti Yousuf Abdul Razzaq singed the agreement on behalf of their institutions in a singing ceremony held at ICCBS.

Prof. Dr Muhammad Iqbal Bhanger, Dr Syed Ghulam Musharraf, Dr Kamran Azim, Dr Shakeel Ahmed and Mufti Arif Ali Shah were also present. Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Iqbal Choudhary said that the prime objective of this agreement is to work in collaboration for bringing science, technology and Shariah close to each other with regard to the analysis of non-Halaal ingredient in food and non-food items.