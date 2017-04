City Reporter

The death anniversary of eminent Urdu poet and playwriter Agha Hashar Kashmiri was observed on Friday. Agha Hashar Kashmiri was also called the Shakespeare of Urdu. He was familiar with Arabic, Persian, Hindi, Ghujrati and English languages.

His famous works in Urdu include “Khwaab Hasti, Khoobsoorat Bala, Aseer-e-Hirs, Mureed-e-Shak, Shaheed-e-Naz, Yahoodi ki Baiti, Rustam-o-Suhrab and Sufaid Khoon”.

He also produced few films and died in April 28, 1935 in Lahore.