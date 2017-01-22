Agassi backs Djokovic to pull out of slump

Melbourne

Tennis legend Andre Agassi on Saturday backed misfiring Novak Djokovic to pull out of his form slump after he crashed out of the Australian Open.

Agassi, describing Djokovic as “one of the greats”, said he could soon be back to his best, comparing the Serb’s nosedive to his own troubles in the 1990s.

Djokovic, 29 and seeking a record seventh Australian Open title, suffered the worst in a run of upsets when he lost to 117th-ranked Denis Istomin in the second round.

“What I can speak to is Novak’s game and his abilities and there’s no reason in the world why he can’t turn it around,” Agassi told journalists by videolink.

“Novak won’t need to learn in as hard a way as I had to learn. He still has time, and he’s a heck of an athlete.

“In my opinion one of the greats of all time, so I give him a high chance coming back in a hurry.”

Agassi battled back from injury, marital problems and, as he later disclosed, drug problems to re-launch his career in the late 1990s, winning five of his eight Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic’s return to the top could face an obstacle in Andy Murray, who has replaced him as world number one and, according to Agassi, could now get even better.

“He’s very impressive. I’ve always talked about Andy as a person that has never really realised his maximum potential,” Agassi said.—AFP