After release, Shabbir Shah put under house detention

Islamabad

The puppet authorities put APHC General Secretary and Chairman of Democratic Freedom Party, Shabbir Ahmad Shah under house arrest, in occupied Kashmir, soon after his release from six months’ illegal detention.

According to Kasmir Media Service, shabbir Shah was arrested on 13th July, 2016, after the extrajudicial killing of Burhan Wani on 8th July.

A statement issued by the Democratic Freedom Party in Srinagar said that Shabbir Ahmad Shah was released in the afternoon and was immediately placed under house arrest, today.—APP